Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 982,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,656. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

