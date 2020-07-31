Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $8.47 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,633,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE PM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,492. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

