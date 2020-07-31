Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,466,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

