Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.99. 81,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,756. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

