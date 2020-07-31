Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 36.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $462,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 90.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

C traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.69. 1,008,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,476,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

