Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,412,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,495,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,504,000.

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 1,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $73.06.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

