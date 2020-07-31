Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,607.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

