Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 760.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $264.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,748,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

