Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 423.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $261.46. 2,824,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.42 and a 200-day moving average of $223.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

