Investors Purchase Large Volume of Waters Call Options (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,085% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

Shares of WAT traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $211.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.92.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $849,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,851,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.