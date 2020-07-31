iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Iberiabank Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Iberiabank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iberiabank Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after buying an additional 517,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 600,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $131.66 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

