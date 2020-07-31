iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $704,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.77. 11,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,167. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.97.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

