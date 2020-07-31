iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 3,040,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,053,305. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

