iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,719,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after buying an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,782,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,091,496 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $180.85. 71,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,706. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

