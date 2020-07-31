iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,192,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $596,586,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.66. 36,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

