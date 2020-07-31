iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.32. 3,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,134. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

