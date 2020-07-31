iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 156,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,028. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

