iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.23. 206,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,304. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

