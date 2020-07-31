iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Iberiabank Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.84. 257,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,817. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.