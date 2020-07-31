iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $324.81. 200,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

