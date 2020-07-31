iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $324.81. The company had a trading volume of 200,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,360. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.