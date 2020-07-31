iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.68. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,600. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

