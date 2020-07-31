Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Issues Earnings Results

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 3,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,930. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.