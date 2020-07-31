J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 77.31% and a negative net margin of 33.54%.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,584. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

