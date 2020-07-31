Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of J traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.06. 20,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

