Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $115.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.83.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,613. Crowdstrike has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.69.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,166,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,147,077 shares of company stock worth $931,803,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

