Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $300.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.60.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $251.95. 12,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,080. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $255.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,835,270. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

