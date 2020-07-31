JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.73.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 13,713,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

