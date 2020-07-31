JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Hold Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $279.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

BIIB traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $273.15. 50,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.06 and a 200-day moving average of $298.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 35.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

