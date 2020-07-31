JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 1,835,605 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

