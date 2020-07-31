Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.075-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.18. 2,024,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

