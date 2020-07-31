KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 711,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7,960.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 1,730,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,768,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KBR by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,070,000 after buying an additional 826,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,567,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

