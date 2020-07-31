Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kellogg have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been recently benefiting from increased global demand for packaged food products amid the coronavirus-led stockpiling. This also helped the company retain its organic sales trend in first-quarter 2020, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the consensus mark. Notably, organic sales were solid in all regions and categories. However, earnings and sales fell year over year due to the divestiture of the cookies, fruit snacks, pie crusts and ice-cream cones businesses along with currency woes. These headwinds are likely to persist. Also, costs associated with operations amid the pandemic may hit margins. Nonetheless, Kellogg is likely to keep gaining from its Deploy for Growth strategy as well as a strong brand portfolio, supported by prudent buyouts and innovation.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. 1,270,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,577. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kellogg by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after purchasing an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $163,313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,235,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

