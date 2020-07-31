Kepler Capital Markets Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $180.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.18.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $5.39 on Friday, hitting $229.02. 4,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,079. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.63. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Research analysts expect that argenx will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in argenx by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

