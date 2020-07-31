KeyCorp Boosts Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target to $37.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RXN. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 39,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,353. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,277.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85,234 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.