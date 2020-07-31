KeyCorp Increases Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $120.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PII. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Polaris Industries stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. 29,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. Polaris Industries’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $52,602,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,908.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 115,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

