KeyCorp Increases Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $120.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PII. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.
Polaris Industries stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. 29,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.99 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $108.98.
In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $52,602,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1,908.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 115,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
