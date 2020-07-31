Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

KGC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 1,202,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,735,566. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

