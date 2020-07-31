Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.13.

Shares of KL stock traded up C$4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$25.67 and a 1-year high of C$72.59.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$744.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

