Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$81.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.13.

TSE KL traded up C$4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$72.45. 818,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$72.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$744.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

