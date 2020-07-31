Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,231 shares of company stock valued at $59,150,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

