Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,891 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 442,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

