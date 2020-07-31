Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,125. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.