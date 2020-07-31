Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 889 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 167,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

