Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

IJH traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

