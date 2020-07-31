Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,571 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,674,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,652,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,725,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.80. 21,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,167. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

