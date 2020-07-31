Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.