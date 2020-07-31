Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.37 and its 200 day moving average is $283.62. The company has a market cap of $285.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.