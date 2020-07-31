Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.30. 86,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.53 and its 200-day moving average is $370.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,316 shares of company stock worth $26,890,310. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

