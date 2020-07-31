Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $11.86 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,493,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.25. 203,514 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.