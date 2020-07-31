Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,183,000 after purchasing an additional 412,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,041,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,771,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 682,682 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $70.84. 21,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,569. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

